Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Karnataka on Monday recorded a slight dip in fresh COVID-19 cases at 11,698 and 4 deaths, taking the tally to 30,63,656 and the death toll to 38,374.

The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since December last week and had reported 12,000 daily cases on Sunday.

Of the new cases on Monday, 9,221 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 829 people being discharged and two deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 60,148.

There were 1,148 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,65,105, the health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 7.77 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.03 per cent.

Of the four deaths, two are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Mysuru and Ramanagara.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest of 309 new cases, Mandya 306, Udupi 219, Dakshina Kannada 176, Hassan 171, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 13,08,540 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,81,639 and Tumakuru 1,21,919.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,43,155, followed by Mysuru 1,77,872 and Tumakuru 1,20,206.

Cumulatively, a total of 5,78,34,154 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,50,479 were tested on Monday alone.

