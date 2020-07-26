Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Thane district increased by 1,472 on Sunday to reach 78,567 while the death toll rose by 38 to touch 2,153, an official said.

Navi Mumbai reported the maximum number of new cases at 388 and accounted for the highest number of deaths at 10, he added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 1,132 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Today, Overall Count Reaches 36,430: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

"As on Sunday, Thane city has 17,732 cases, Kalyan 18,495 and Navi Mumbai 13,618. The recovery rate in the district is 67.11 per cent while mortality rate is 2.74 per cent," he said.

Neighbouring Palghar district has 13,817 cases, which includes 265 deaths.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Says 'Democracy In Danger, Centre Attempting Coup in Rajasthan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic'.

A 55-year-old sub-inspector attached to Valiv police station died on Sunday, the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)