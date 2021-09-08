Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported 17 coronavirus cases, which pushed the state's infection count to 7,70,601.

According to a Health Department bulletin, 9,686 people have died from the infection in Haryana till now.

Among the fresh cases, four were reported from Panchkula and three each from Gurgaon and Karnal.

The total active cases in the state were 263 while the number of overall recoveries is 7,60,308.

The recovery rate stood at 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

