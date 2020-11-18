Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Karnataka reported 1,791 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 8,65,931 and the toll to 11,578.

The day also saw 1,947 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Also Read | Terror Attack in Jammu And Kashmir: 12 Civilians Injured in Grenade Attack at Kakapora Chowk of Pulwama District.

Out of the 1,791 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 933 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of November 18 evening, cumulatively 8,65,931 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,578 deaths and 8,29,188 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Also Read | National Integration Day 2020: Date and Significance of The Day Observed on Indira Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary.

It said that out of 25,146 active cases, 24,510 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 636 are in Intensive Care Units.

Ten out of the total of 21 deaths reported today were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Hassan (two each), and Ballari, Kodagu, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (one each).

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Bengaluru Urban topped the districts where new cases were reported, accounting for 933, followed by Vijayapura 121, Mysuru 97, Tumakuru 86 and Hassan 71.

The rest of the cases were scattered in other districts.

Bengaluru urban district also topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,59,539 infections, followed by Mysuru 49,697 and Ballari 37,956.

Among discharges too Bengaluru Urban was on top with a total of 3,37,807 discharges, followed by Mysuru 47,985 and Ballari 37,092.

A total of over 97,41,051 samples have been tested so far, out of which 97,042 were done on Wednesday alone and 28,703 among them were Rapid Antigen Tests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)