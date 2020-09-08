Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh reported 1,885 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Monday.

According to it, the total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 16,961, while 1,589 have lost their lives due to the pandemic.

The total coronavirus cases in the country reached 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths, as per the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

