Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu on Monday made the first dose of coronavirus vaccine mandatory for adults to enter into government offices and other public places in Jammu.

The order will be applicable from October 2, the commissioner said.

"1st dose of #CovidVaccine shall be mandatory for entry into Govt. offices, shopping malls, restaurants, public transport and other public spaces in #Jammu from 2nd Oct onwards. Appeal to all left out adults to #GetVaccinated," he said in a tweet.

In addition to that, he also informed that all the sites in Jammu will now be open six days a week, except Wednesday. "Sites are open 6 days a week except for Wednesday," he tweeted.

With the continuous decline in COVID-19 cases, the commissioner has also eased the other coronavirus restrictions. According to him, the shops and other establishments in Jammu can now open till 10 pm and the upper limit on social gatherings in banquet halls is raised to 50.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Shops and establishments can open up to 10 pm in #Jammu and ceiling on gathering in Banquet halls raised to 50."

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Saturday informed that the union territory had achieved a new milestone by crossing the one crore mark in coronavirus vaccination.

At present, the union territory has 1,493 COVID-19 positive cases, taking the overall caseload to 3,27,941. So far, a total of 4,416 people have succumbed to coronavirus infection, while 3,22,032 people have been recovered. (ANI)

