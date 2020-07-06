Aurangabad, Jul 6 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases rose to 6,940 on Monday in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra after 210 more tested positive, while eight patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

Also, 197 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the number of recoveries to 3,571, the district official said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Burnt Body of Teenage Girl Found in Trichy's Ettari Village, Police Begin Probe.

Out of the 210 fresh cases, 157 were reported from Aurangabad city and the remaining 53 are from rural parts of the district, he said.

Eight more patients died, taking the COVID-19 toll to 318, the official said.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 10 Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM IST Via Flipkart & Official Website; Prices, Offers, Features & Specifications.

As many as 3,051 patients are currently under treatment, he told.

Meanwhile, a lockdown with a slew of restrictions will be imposed in the district from July 10 to curb the rising cases of coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

The lockdown will be in force for nine days and cover certain industries, and only essential services will be allowed to operate during this period, they said.

The decision was taken keeping in view demand by citizens and following a meeting with various stakeholders held in the backdrop of growing COVID-19 cases in the central Maharashtra district, collector Uday Choudhari told reporters here.

He said, "A lockdown will be enforced in Aurangabad between July 10 and 18. It will be a strict lockdown."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)