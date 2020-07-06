Realme Narzo 10 smartphone yet again will be made available for online sale tomorrow in the country. The Chinese phone maker will be hosting a flash sale for the Narzo 10 smartphone via Flipkart and official website. The interested customers can get their hands on the device at 12 pm IST. The company recently introduced a new colour variant of the model - That Blue, which will also be a part of the online sale. The company introduced two new smartphones under the Narzo series, which comprises of Narzo 10 & Narzo 10A. Realme 6, Realme 5i Smartphones Become Expensive in India; Check New Prices Here.

Realme Narzo 10 India Sale (Photo Credits: Realme Twitter)

The Realme Narzo 10 handset comes in three exciting shades - That Green, That Blue & That White. The company is offering the Narzo 10 in a single configuration - 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The main underlines of the smartphone are 48MP primary camera, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 5000mAh battery, 18W quick charge and more.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme Narzo gets 6.5-inch mini-drop full-screen display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and screen to body ratio of 89.8 percent. The phone comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80, which is mated with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charge support.

Realme Narzo 10 Series( Photo Credits: Realme India)

For photography, there is a quad-rear camera module at the back comprising of a 48MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and 2MP macro lens and a 2MP B/W lens. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for video calling and selfies. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

