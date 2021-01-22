Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 332 on Friday with one more fatality, while 25 new cases pushed the infection count to 20,664, a medical bulletin issued here said.

An 80-year-old woman died of COVID-19, it said.

There are 137 active cases currently, as per bulletin.

A total of 33 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 20,195, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,05,814 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,84,208 have tested negative while reports of 115 samples were awaited, as per bulletin. PTI CHS

