Hyderabad, May 2 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,92,072 so far.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 20.

A bulletin said 32 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,630.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 14,597 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 331, it said.

