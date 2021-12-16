Bengaluru, Dec 16 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 303 fresh cases of coronavirus and 2 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,01,554 and toll to 38,279, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 322 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,56,088.

Out of 303 new cases reported on Thursday, 197 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 135 discharges and 2 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 7,158.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.23 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.66 per cent.

Both deaths reported on Thursday are from Bengaluru Urban.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 197, Mysuru 21, Dakshina Kannada 15, Kodagu 13, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,59,585, followed by Mysuru 1,80,104 and Tumakuru 1,21,228.

Cumulatively a total of 5.49 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,29,411 were tested on Thursday alone.

