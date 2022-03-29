Hyderabad, Mar 29 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded just 32 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,91,213.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

A Health Department bulletin said 67 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,86,645.

The recovery rate rose to 99.42 per cent.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 17.

The bulletin said 18,246 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 457, it said. The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent, it added.

