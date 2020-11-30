Srinagar, Nov 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 370 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection tally to 1,10,224, while nine coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 1,694, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 181 were from the Jammu division and 189 from Kashmir division, they said.

At 84, the highest number of cases were reported from Srinagar district, followed by 81 from Jammu, they said.

The number of active cases has now fallen below 5,000 as 483 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, they said.

A total of 1,03,562 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases stands at 4,965, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported nine COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours – six from Jammu and three from the Kashmir region.

