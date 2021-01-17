Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Five more COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Punjab on Sunday which pushed the death toll to 5,504, while 240 new cases took the infection count to 1,70,605, a medical bulletin issued here said.

There are currently 2,617 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said.

Of the new cases, Mohali reported 54 cases, Ludhiana 33 and Jalandhar 31.

A total of 195 coronavirus patients were discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 1,62,484, as per bulletin.

Ten critical patients are on ventilator support while 52 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 42,38,428 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

