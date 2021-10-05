Bengaluru, Oct 5 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 523 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,78,808 and toll to 37,845, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 575 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,29,008. Out of 523 new cases reported on Tuesday, 201 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 238 discharges and 4 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 11,926.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.59 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.67 per cent.

Out of 14 deaths reported on Tuesday 4 are from Bengaluru Urban; Uttara Kannada (3), Mysuru (2), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 201, Dakshina Kannada 55, Chikkamagaluru 48, Tumakuru 37, Mysuru 33, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,47,459, followed by Mysuru 1,78,236 and Tumakuru 1,20,329.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,23,686, followed by Mysuru 1,75,288 and Tumakuru 1,18,862.

Cumulatively a total of 4,82,07,917 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 87,303 were tested on Tuesday alone.

