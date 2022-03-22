Hyderabad, Mar 22 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded just 53 new COVID-19 cases, taking the statewide tally to 7,90,917, even as the recovery rate rose to 99.40 per cent.

Also Read | Birbhum Violence: Home Ministry Seeks Report From West Bengal Government on Killing of 8 People in Birbhum.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,111 with no fresh fatalities being reported.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Mother Killed Infant Daughter, Hid Body Inside Microwave Oven in Chirag Dilli.

A health department bulletin said 77 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,86,191.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 25 new infections.

The bulletin said 19,681 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The number of active cases was 615, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)