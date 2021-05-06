Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 6 (ANI): Trained under various schemes of healthcare by Rajasthan Skills and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC), more than 5,500 professionals in the state are aiding medical services in COVID-19 times.

Skilled as an emergency medical technician, dialysis technician, nursing assistant, general duty assistant, and other support services under various schemes of RSLDC over the past two years, these professionals are offering services at various healthcare facilities.

"After dropping out from formal education due to family reasons, I was introduced to the RSLDC program by a friend. I am glad that I enrolled in the program and am able to serve both my family and the society," says 21-year-old Kuldeep Verma, General Duty Assistant at a private hospital in Jaipur.

RSLDC as the state government's apex body for skill development has rolled out several skill development programs for the underprivileged youth and adults.

"The state government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot through its flagship schemes such as Nirogi Rajasthan and Chiranjeevi Swasthy Bima Yojna is working to extend affordable and quality medical care for all citizens. This has been driving demand for healthcare and support services even before the pandemic arrived and fortunately, RSLDC has been able to train thousands of people to meet the demand," says Dr. Niraj K Pawan, Chairman, RSLDC.

Along with medical support services, RSLDC has also trained hundreds of youth in geriatric and home-based support. These professionals are extending help to numerous elderly and other home-based patients. The training is providing the necessary knowledge and confidence to work with COVID positive people.

While many of these workers are extending services in COVID wards at hospitals, there are also those assisting people in home isolation.

"It is important to take due care of patients in home isolation. Along with the help in daily chores and medicine, such people also need someone to share their feelings. It is important to keep up the morale of people tested positive," says Anita Malviya, a home care nursing worker trained by RSLDC. (ANI)

