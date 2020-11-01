Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) Chandigarh on Sunday reported 61 more coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 14,476, according to a health bulletin.

There are 618 active cases as of now and the death toll stands at 226, it said. Eighty-one patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 13,632, as per the bulletin.

It said that a total of 1,07,851 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 92,724 tested negative while reports of 111 samples were awaited.

