Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) Seven more COVID-19 deaths took the toll to 5,635 in Punjab while 197 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the infection count to 1,74,057 in the state on Thursday, as per a bulletin.

There are 2,159 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.

Ludhiana reported 61 new cases, Jalandhar (27) and Mohali (15), among fresh cases witnessed in the state, according to the bulletin.

It said a total of 160 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of cured persons to 1,66,263 in the state.

Nine critical patients are on ventilator support while 72 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 45,38,121 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

