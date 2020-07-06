Nashik, Jul 6 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district registered seven more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 284 on Monday, while 272 more tested positive for the infection, raising the tally to 5,663, officials said.

Among the seven deceased, five were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas and two from other parts of the district, said an official statement.

With this, the death toll in the district has gone up to 284, of which 137 were reported from Nashik city alone, it said.

In addition, as many as 272 more people were found coronavirus positive, taking the tally to 5,663, the statement said.

These include 3,139 from Nashik city and 1,097 from Malegaon, it said.

The number of recovered people stood at 3,160 after 176 more patients were discharged from hospitals in the district in the last 24 hours, the statement.

Also, 691 new COVID-19 suspects were admitted to various hospitals in the district, it said.

In all, 2,627 people are receiving treatment in hospitals at present, the statement added.

