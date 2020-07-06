It has been quite interesting to see in the past few years how the music scene has developed and evolved in quite a different way; thanks to newer and fresh talents that entered the industry at the right time with the right mixture of music that could touch people's hearts and minds in many ways. One of such artists we know of is a powerhouse of talent and someone who is slowly and steadily gaining momentum in his career; he is Michelangelo, also known as "X".

Born and raised in Southern California and of Peruvian, Puerto Rican, and Spanish descent, Michelangelo has been quite successful in making his name as one of the top Afro-Latin American Artists. Since his childhood, he had strong inclinations towards the world of music. He saw inspiration in many legendary artists like Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna and Freddie Mercury to name a few. He learned a lot by merely seeing and admiring their performances and still understand the many nuances of the art. This increased his love and passion for music and led him to study music as he grew up, and later completed his studies earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Artist Development and Music Business.

Before his comeback to the music scene, Michelangelo worked successfully as a creative such as directing films, music videos and photography working alongside familiar top hitters in the game. He has also devoted his time in mentoring, developing and managing artists along the way.

There are a few pieces of advice as well that Mr "X" wants to give to all the new up and comers of the music world, he says that they must always stay creative, authentic and humble to their art and their audiences to make a special name for themselves in the industry with their own unique style, persona, music and talents.