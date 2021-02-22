Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) No fresh COVID-19 death was recorded in Rajasthan on Monday while the death toll in the state stands at 2,785, according to a health department bulletin.

The state reported 83 new cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,19,626. There are 1,206 active COVID-91 cases in the state.

According to the bulletin, 3,15,635 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 518 people have died in Jaipur, 305 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

The new cases include 25 in Jaipur, 12 in Jodhpur, seven each in Bhilwara and Sriganganagar, three in Udaipur.

