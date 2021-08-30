New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The popular 'Ayodhya Ki Ramleela' to be staged in October this year in Uttar Pradesh will have fully vaccinated performers against the novel coronavirus infection, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Monday.

No actor will be allowed to take part in the Ramleela unless he or she has taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

The north east Delhi BJP MP will play the role of ‘Angad' in the programme.

The Ramleela will be staged and broadcast live on Doordarshan from October 6 to October 15. It will also be available on Youtube and other social media platforms, Ramleela Committee chairman Subhash Malik said.

Many well-known names from film and television industry like Shakti Kapoor, Bindu Dara Singh, Asrani, Shahbaz Khan, Avtar Gill, Rakesh Bedi, among others, will perform in the event, he said.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will essay the role of ‘Parsuram', while Rahul Bucchar will play ‘Lord Rama', Malik said.

West Delhi BJP MP and a patron of the Ramleela, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said over 16 crore people watched the Ramleela broadcast by Doordarshan last year and hoped that the number of viewers this time will be more.

