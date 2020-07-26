Aurangabad, July 26 (PTI) With addition of 130 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the total count in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra crossed the 13,000-mark and reached 13,038, a district official said.

With six more people succumbing to the disease, the death toll mounted to 443, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Row | Congress to Hold Meeting at 11 AM Tomorrow at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

37 of the new cases were diagnosed through rapid antigen testing, the official said.

A total of 377 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 8,536 and that of active cases under treatment to 4,059, he added.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Says 'Democracy In Danger, Centre Attempting Coup in Rajasthan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)