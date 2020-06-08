India News | COVID-19 Cases Cross 2700 Mark in Assam

Guwahati, Jun 8 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2,700 mark in Assam on Monday with 95 more people testing positive, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

With the new cases, the state's tally rose to 2,776, Sarma said.

"Alert ~ 83 new #COVID19+ cases reported. 30 Nagaon, 16 Kamrup, 10 Darrang, 10 Kamrup (R), 6 Lakhimpur, 7 Cachar, 2 Biswanath, 1 Kamrup (M), 1 Dhemaji," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Sarma said 12 more people -- seven from Nagaon and five from Barpeta -- tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

There are 2,104 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), he said.

Twenty-nine more patients have recovered. These include 17 from Kalapahar TB Hospital in Guwahati, four each from Silchar Medical College and Hospital and Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital, three from Karimganj District Hospital and one from Dhemaji District Hospital, the minister said.

Four patients have died from the pandemic while 665 have been discharged from hospitals. Three more patients have migrated to other states, the minister said.

Assam had crossed the 2,600 mark with 208 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

After the interstate movement through road, rail and air networks was allowed during the lockdown period, Assam saw a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

To screen all the people coming from outside the state, the government has imposed a mandatory institutional quarantine policy for everyone, barring some exceptions.

