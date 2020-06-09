India News | COVID-19 Cases in Aurangabad District Rise to 2,069

Aurangabad, Jun 8 (PTI) With 49 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, the number of the cases rose to 2,069 on Monday, an official said.

The death toll stood at 104, he said.

The number of the recovered cases stood at 1,224 while 737 others are undergoing treatment at various facilities, the official said.

