Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the one-lakh mark as 507 new cases of the infection were recorded on Wednesday, while nine deaths took place in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,558, officials said.

With the fresh 507 cases, the total number of cases in the Union Territory crossed the one-lakh mark and has risen to 100351, they said.

The officials said out of the fresh cases, 181 were from Jammu division and 326 from Kashmir Valley, they said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 140 cases, followed by 94 in Jammu.

There are 5,480 active cases, while 93,313 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the union territory reported nine COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours - four from Jammu division and five from the Kashmir Valley.

