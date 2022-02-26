Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) Fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases and deaths in Tamil Nadu continued to decline on Saturday, according to the Health Department.

There were 480 new cases and two deaths. Active cases dropped to 7,164 against 8,150 on Friday. The fresh cases today included a person, who returned from Malaysia, and one person each from West Bengal and Kerala.

According to a bulletin, 1,464 people were cured of the virus.

With 126, Chennai topped the list of fresh cases followed by Coimbatore (72) and Chengalpattu (55). A number of districts saw single-digit cases; five districts had no fresh infections, the bulletin said.

