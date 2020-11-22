Ahmedabad, Nov 22 (PTI) A Central team visiting Gujarat to review the COVID-19 situation met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday after touring Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Mehsana.

The three-member team, led by National Centre for Disease Control's Director Sujeet Kumar Singh, expressed satisfaction at measures being taken to tackle the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, said a government release.

"The team expressed satisfaction over the successful experiment of Dhanvantari Arogyarath in Gujarat and said the model could be replicated in other states as well. The team particularly praised measures such as home isolation, area specific surveillance and systematic monitoring put in place in Gujarat," said the release.

It expressed complete satisfaction with the rapid tracing and treatment follow-up by coordinating the house-to- house survey with Dhanvantari Rath, which has largely controlled community transmission, the release added.

Singh said the feedback received from ASHA workers, female health workers and citizens was satisfactory, adding that examples of patients in Gujarat benefiting from yoga- pranayama and AYUSH methods in the post-COVID condition can be imitated in other states.

