Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Chandigarh on Tuesday reported 36 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 20,378, according to a medical bulletin.

One more death took the toll to 328, the bulletin said.

There are 270 active cases in the city as on Tuesday.

A total of 24 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of such people to 19,780, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,94,901 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,73,583 tested negative while reports of 120 samples were awaited, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

