Raipur, Jul 20 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 189 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the total number of infections to 10,00,358 and the toll to 13,504, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,83,520 after 61 people were discharged from hospitals and 259 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 3,334 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district recorded 18 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,57,563, including 3,136 deaths. Bijapur recorded 21 cases, Bastar 20 and Kanker 13. With 32,218 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,09,87,609," he said.

The official said over 1.13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till Monday. While 92.46 lakh people have received the first jab, 20.97 lakh have got the second one as well.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,00,358, new cases 189, Deaths 13,504, Recovered 9,83,520, Active cases 3,334, Tests today 32,218, Total tests 1,09,87,609.

