Raipur, Nov 11 (PTI) With 1,721 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 2,05,923 and the toll to 2,507 on Wednesday, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 1,83,190 after 187 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 1,626 patients completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The state now has 20,226 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 144 new cases, taking its total count to 42,901, including 624 deaths.

Korba district recorded 168 new cases, Raigarh 164, Janjgir-Champa 130, Bilaspur 125, Rajnandagon 123 and Durg 97 among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities, four deaths each took place on Wednesday and Tuesday, while 17 occurred earlier, but they were added to the tally on Wednesday," he added.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,05,923, new cases 1,721, deaths 2,507, recovered 1,83,190, active cases 20,226, people tested so far 20,68,641.

