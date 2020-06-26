Panaji, Jun 26 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said community transmission of the novel coronavirus had begun as COVID-19 cases were coming from all parts of the state.

A total of 44 cases were detected during the day, taking the COVID-19 count to 1,039, while the number of active cases was 667, a health official said.

"We will have to admit that community transmission has begun in the state. But the infection has been traced to some common sources," Sawant told reporters.

He said the state government had enforced a stringent standard operating procedure under which all those entering the state had to either get themselves tested or be home quarantined for 14 days.

Mangor Hill in Vasco and Morlem village in Sattari taluka are containment zones while a few areas have been designated mini-containment zones in the state.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1039, new cases: 44, deaths: 02, discharged: 370, active cases 667, samples tested till date: 60,305.

