India News | COVID-19 Count of Thane District Jumps by 422 to 9,484

Thane, Jun 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 9,484 on Wednesday as 422 more people were found to have contracted the infection, the authorities said.

With the death of 12 patients, the number of dead in the district rose to 295, the administration said.

The death toll in Thane city crossed the 100-mark and reached 103 on Wednesday, it added.

Neighbouring Palghar district has so far recorded 961 COVID-19 cases, of whom 32 have died, the authorities said.

