Bengaluru, July 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Karnataka breached the 2,000 mark on Tuesday while the state reported its biggest single-day spike of 5,536 new cases, taking the total infection count to 1,07,001.

The day also saw a record 2,819 patients getting discharged after recovery, the health department said.

As many as 102 people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 2,055.

Of the fresh cases, marginally higher than the previous biggest daily spike of 5,324 on Monday, a total of 1,898 cases were from Bengaluru Urban district.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the state is reporting over 5,000 fresh cases.

As of Tuesday evening, cumulatively 1,07,001 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 2,055 deaths and 40,504 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said 63,822 patients had been admitted to isolation wards at designated hospitals, while 612 were in intensive care units (ICUs).

Mortality rate in the state stands at 1.92 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 37.85 per cent.

As many as 40 out of 102 deaths reported on Tuesday were from Bengaluru Urban while Mysuru (8), Udupi (7) and Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Dharwad (six each) accounted for higher fatalities.

Most of the victims had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

After Bengaluru Urban, Ballari reported high number of cases at 452 followed by Kalaburagi 283, Belagavi 228, Mysuru 220, Tumakuru 207.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 48,821 infections, followed by Ballari 5,382 and Dakshina Kannada 5,098.

On a positive side, Bengaluru Urban also tops the list in number of recoveries with total 12,761 discharges, followed by Dakshina Kannada 2,338 and Kalabuagi 2,310.

A total of 12,42,771 samples had been tested so far and of this 37,720, including over 16,340 rapid antigen tests, were done on Tuesday alone.

