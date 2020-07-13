Kolkata, July 13 (PTI) Twenty-four more people died due to COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such fatalities in the state to 956, the Health Department said on Monday.

According to the department, 1,435 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from different districts of the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally to 31,448.

The number of active cases currently stands at 11,279.

Since Sunday, 10,359 samples have been tested for the virus, while 632 people were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

