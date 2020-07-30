Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) West Bengal reported 46 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, the highest number of single-day deaths so far, pushing the toll to 1,536, the health department said.

The state's caseload shot up to 67,692 with a record 2,434 fresh cases, it said in a bulletin.

The number of active cases stood at 19,900.

Since Wednesday, 2,140 patients recovered from the disease, improving the discharge rate to 68.33 per cent, the bulletin said.

