New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The national capital reported 20 cases of the coronavirus and one death on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The capital had not recorded any fatality due to the infection in the past four days.

The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (51,387) conducted the previous day.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,37,736. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll now stands at 25,081.

Twenty-eight people have succumbed to the disease this month so far. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31.

On Sunday, the city reported 31 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent. No death was reported due to the infection on Sunday.

