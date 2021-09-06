New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Monday, while 32 fresh cases of the infection were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The national capital has not recorded any fatality due to the infection in September so far.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: 35-Year-Old Man From UP’s Bijnor Found Dead On Mussoorie -Dehradun Road; Investigation Launched.

The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (54,611) conducted on Sunday.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,37,991. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

Also Read | Haryana Police Tightens Security Arrangements Due to Farmers’ Call to Gherao Karnal Secretariat Tomorrow.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 25,082.

On Sunday, the city reported 30 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)