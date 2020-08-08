Berhampur (Odisha), Aug 8 (PTI) A door-to door health survey was launched in urban areas of Ganjam district, Odisha's coronavirus hotspot, to identify suspected patients, officials said on Saturday.

Ganjam has so far reported 12,633 positive cases and 125 fatalities.

The exercise is the fifth-phase survey, which is being carried out in all 18 urban areas, including Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and Hinjili municipality, they said. It will continue till Tuesday.

"If a survey team finds any person with COVID-19 symptoms, he/she will be prescribed tests and other follow-up action," District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said.

Over 200 health teams, comprising doctors, anganwardi and ASHA workers, have been engaged to conduct the survey of every household in the urban areas.

Claiming that the coronavirus situation in the district is under control, the collector said the recovery rate was around 78 per cent, with close to 1,500 patients discharged in the last three days.

Testing of swab samples in Ganjam has increased three-fold since July first week, he said, adding, the positivity rate, which was around 60 per cent earlier, has reduced to 20 per cent.

