New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The functioning of the Delhi High Court and all of its subordinate courts in the national capital will remain suspended till August 14 in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of Delhi High Court while considering further extension of suspended functioning of High Court and Subordinate Courts in view of the prevailing situation of the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the NCT of Delhi.

The Court order mentioned that the concerned committee has been pleased to extend the suspended functioning of the High Court of Delhi (except for the Court of Registrars/ Joint Registrars) till August 14, 2020 on the same terms as contained in its Resolution dated June 13, 2020.

The Courts of Registrars and Joint Registrars of this Court shall take up matters listed before them through videoconferencing.

However, evidence shall be recorded only in ex-parte and uncontested matters where the same is required to be tendered by way of affidavit, it added.

According to the order by Delhi High Court, the judicial officers shall be permitted to come to court for holding videoconference hearings from their respective chambers only when they do not have the requisite technical infrastructure at their residences or where there is a breakdown of such infrastructure.

"Physical hearings shall be permitted in those matters only where a grave urgency is involved and hearing through videoconferencing is not feasible. For the pronouncement of judgment in a criminal case, wherever required, the judicial officer may come to court for the same. In all such instances of physical hearings, the norm of social distancing be scrupulously adhered to," read the order.

The same committee had earlier too extended the suspension of the functioning of the courts and taking note of the prevalent situation. (ANI)

