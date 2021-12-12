Panaji, Dec 12 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 35 to reach 1,79,454 on Sunday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,482 as no patient succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

Also Read | Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Inaugurates Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat Exhibition in Hyderabad.

The number of recoveries in the state rose to 1,75,561 after 60 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day.

Also Read | Rakesh Tikait to Visit Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu for Farmers’ Meet, Says ‘We Organise Meetings Wherever People Call Us’.

The count of active cases in the coastal state is now 411, the official said.

"As 2,119 fresh tests were conducted, the cumulative test count rose to 15,78,233," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,79,454, new cases 35, death toll 3,482, recoveries 1,75,561, active cases 411, samples tested till date 15,78,233.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)