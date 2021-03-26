Panaji, Mar 26 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 113 and reached 57,283 on Friday, while the number of deaths increased by one and the recovery count by 111, an official said.

So far, 823 people have died of the infection and 55,181 have been discharged, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,279, he added.

With 2,123 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 5,35,093, he said.

