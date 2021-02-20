Panaji, Feb 20 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 57 and reached 54,523 on Saturday, while 62 people were discharged post recovery, an official said.

The toll remained at 787 as no death was reported during the day, he added.

So far, 53,243 people have recovered, leaving the state with 493 active cases, the official said.

With 1,791 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,81,571, he said.

