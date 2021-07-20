Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 9,608 while 36 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 7,69,605.

According to the Health Department's daily bulletin, the new deaths were reported from Hisar, Sirsa and Jind districts.

Of the fresh cases, seven cases were recorded in Gurgaon and four from Yamunanagar, among others.

There are 784 active cases in the state, while a total of 7,59,213 people have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate was 98.65 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)