Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) With 63 fresh cases, Haryana's COVID-19 tally climbed to 7,69,093 Wednesday, while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 9,515 in the state.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, two fatalities were reported from Gurugram and one each was recorded in Hisar, Panipat, Panchkula and Bhiwani districts.

Of the fresh cases, Gurugram and Bhiwani accounted for 12 and seven respectively.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state is 1,066. A total of 7,58,512 people have recuperated. The state has a Covid recovery rate of 98.62 per cent, the bulletin said.

