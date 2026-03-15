Florida [US], March 15 (ANI): The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said a US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress took off for a night mission as part of Operation Epic Fury, aimed at "eliminating threats" posed by the Iranian "regime" and preventing the Persian Gulf country from rebuilding its capabilities in the future.

CENTCOM said strikes from US forces continue to be unpredictable, dynamic, and decisive.

Also Read | Air India Group to Operate 72 Scheduled and Non-Scheduled Flights to and From West Asia Amid Geopolitical Tensions.

The conflict in West Asia has widened with the US, Israel and Iran targeting each other's energy targets, threatening the global supply of oil and gas.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also considering deploying thousands of interceptor drones to the Middle East, according to a report by The Telegraph published on Saturday.

Also Read | Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Warns of Retaliation Against US-Linked Regional Energy Facilities Following Kharg Island Strikes.

The newspaper indicated that UK defence officials are evaluating the possibility of redirecting cutting-edge equipment initially intended for Eastern Europe to meet new regional demands.

Specifically, military experts are assessing if the "Octopus" interceptor anti-drone system, produced in the UK to support Ukraine in countering Russian threats, could be repurposed to strengthen British protection against Iran's Shahed drones.

This consideration for advanced drone deployment comes as US President Donald Trump has issued a call to the United Kingdom and other international partners to deploy naval forces to assist in maintaining the passage of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has carried out the 51st wave of Operation True Promise 4, launching a barrage of missile strikes against US military installations throughout the region as a reprisal for continuing American-Israeli hostilities, state broadcaster Press TV reported.

The IRGC stated that the latest phase of the offensive utilised a strategic mix of liquid-fuel and solid-fuel missiles. These weapons were directed at US terrorist army forces stationed at the Al Kharj Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, said the United States must leave West Asia for the region to achieve security as the tensions in the Gulf continue to escalate.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said, "In short: For the region to be secure, the United States should not be there."

The current confrontation began on February 28 when US-Israeli airstrikes killed senior Iranian officials and commanders. Since then, Iranian armed forces have launched daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in Israeli-held territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)