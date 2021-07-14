Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported eight COVID-19 related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 9,571, while 40 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,69,383.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths included one each from Hisar, Karnal and Sirsa districts.

Among the fresh cases, six were reported from Gurgaon and four each from Palwal and Panchkula.

The number of active cases in the state was 854, the bulletin said.

The total recoveries so far were 7,58,958, it said, adding the recovery rate was 98.65 percent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)