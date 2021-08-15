Chandigarh, Aug 15 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported one COVID-19 related fatality taking the cumulative toll to 9,658 and 22 fresh infections pushed the total infection count to 7,70,208.

According to the Health Department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from the Jind district.

Among new cases, seven were reported from Gurugram and three from the Palwal district.

The total active cases in the state were 664. The total recoveries so far were 7,59,886. The recovery rate was 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

