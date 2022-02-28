Shimla, Feb 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 88 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 2,83,313 while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,102, a health official said.

An 85-year-old woman died due to Covid in Kangra.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Attempts To Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Ludhiana; Booked.

According to the official, 217 more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,78,177.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)